Male spotted cutting off catalytic converter and other reports
Police received a report at 5:52 p.m. of a male that was reportedly sawing off a catalytic converter from a vehicle at 1204 Plainview Lane. When the owner yelled at the male, the male jumped up and ran to a vehicle waiting.
Window reported damaged
The window of a vehicle was reported damaged at 8 a.m. Wednesday at 416 E. Seventh St.
ATM taken from laundromat
An ATM was reported taken from the laundromat at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday at 2320 Hendrickson Road.
Hit-and-run reported
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday at 2114 E. Main St.
1 cited for disorderly conduct
Police cited Seth Galen Kilian-Bock, 25, for disorderly conduct at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday at 807 E. Ninth St.
