Man arrested for identity theft and other reports
Police arrested Roberto Maldonado, 42, for identity theft and providing false information at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday at 2410 Y.H. Hanson Ave. after receiving a report that someone’s identity had reportedly been stolen in Texas.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Steven Paul Aaron Woyen, 46, on a warrant out of Ohio at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday at 120 N. Third Ave.
Hit-and-run crash reported
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at 2400 Consul St. The incident reportedly happened between 11 and 11:30 a.m.
Package reported taken
Police received a report at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday of a package that was reported taken at 826 S. Fourth Ave.
Woman shares joy of volunteering through Mayo’s Albert Lea hospice program
In 2011, area resident Renee Ruble lost her sister to cancer. Ruble said it was the third time for her... read more