Man arrested for identity theft and other reports

Police arrested Roberto Maldonado, 42, for identity theft and providing false information at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday at 2410 Y.H. Hanson Ave. after receiving a report that someone’s identity had reportedly been stolen in Texas.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Steven Paul Aaron Woyen, 46, on a warrant out of Ohio at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday at 120 N. Third Ave.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at 2400 Consul St. The incident reportedly happened between 11 and 11:30 a.m.

Package reported taken

Police received a report at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday of a package that was reported taken at 826 S. Fourth Ave.