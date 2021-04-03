Meal distribution is changing

Starting April 9, student meals will be available for pickup at two times:

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at Southwest Middle School, Door 4, or at Albert Lea High School, Door 59

• 11 a.m. to noon at Stoney Creek Estates, 705 E. 18th St., Albert Lea

The district will no longer be offering Monday through Thursday pickup, and families will choose either a two-day (weekend) or a seven-day package (meant for distance learners).

Elementary students will continue to take home Friday meals on Thursday.