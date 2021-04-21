Minnesota patients 16 and up can schedule vaccination for COVID-19

Mayo Clinic Health System is now providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 16 and up. Patients and community members no longer need to wait to be contacted to get vaccinated for COVID-19, and appointments are readily available.

“It is important for everyone — not just those who are high-risk — to take steps to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Jennifer Horn, regional chairwoman for practice in the southeast Minnesota region of Mayo Clinic Health System, in a news release. “Many people have been waiting to be invited by their care provider or until people with the most need get vaccinated. To anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated, it’s your turn now. We need you to get vaccinated now to make our communities safer and return to a normal way of life.”

Anyone, including non-Mayo patients, can schedule an appointment to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester and at Mayo Clinic Health System sites across Minnesota. Those seeking vaccination appointments do not need to be a resident of Minnesota to get vaccinated in Minnesota.

For those who wish to schedule an appointment, call the appointment line at:

Mayo Clinic in Rochester: 507-538-4040

Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota: 507-434-9929

Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota: 507-594-2100

New appointment slots are added on a weekly basis. Appointments become available toward the end of each week and depend upon vaccine allotment for the following week. Appointments are only made available when COVID-19 vaccine supply is guaranteed to be available.

Patients 16 and up who have an active Patient Online Services account also can self-schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment using Patient Online Services or on the Mayo Clinic App .