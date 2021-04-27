Notice
John Schreiber
Oct. 26, 1962-Feb. 9, 2021
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – John Schreiber, 58, Albert Lea, Minn., died Tuesday, Feb. 9, in Albert Lea.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by memorial services at 11 a.m., Monday, May 3, at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea. Pastor Shane Koepke will officiate. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.
www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com
You Might Like
Alton L. Krikava
Over the course of his 92 years on earth, Alton Leo Krikava did a lot. He was a farmer, a... read more