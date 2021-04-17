Organizations

First Lutheran Church Women

First Lutheran Church Women met at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, in Bethany Hall.

Diane Damerow, co-president, welcomed members and guests. Julia Tonder read a devotion from “God In Our Home,” based on 1 Peter 2:24, reflecting on what death on the cross means to those who believe.

Diane introduced the program speaker Jenny Edwin, education director at First Lutheran Church. She spoke on “Sunday School and Confirmation at First Lutheran Church.” The education program had to change with the pandemic over the last year. The Sunday school families have an email and website contact. Edwin does a welcome video each week followed by curriculum that she draws from several sources. There is a packet pickup with lessons and crafts. Confirmation is inperson for students in seventh, eighth and ninth grades, using masks and social distancing. Seventh-grade students’ curriculum also involves handling everyday life situations. Eighth and ninth graders curriculum involves catechism and leadership. All three age groups have been attending Lenten services using social distancing.

After the reading of the First Lutheran Church Women purpose, members sang the hymn “Children of the Heavenly Father.” This was followed by a memorial service honoring all deceased women members in 2020. This service was conducted by co-presidents Diane Damerow and Sheri Nicol.

Business meeting

Damerow called the business meeting to order.

1. The secretary’s minutes from the Feb. 13 meeting were approved as printed by a motion from Bonnie Schneider and seconded by Gen Montei. Motion carried.

2. Cindy Gandrud gave the treasurer’s report.

3. Corresponding secretary, Bonnie Trampel, received a thank you for the donation gift and continuing support from WELCA. Newsletters were received from Lutheran World Relief, Global Health Ministries and River Channels.

4. Diane reported that there are two committees being established. Cheryl Moran is chairing a committee to look at the structure and organization of caring and sharing. Another committee is going to be organized to look at the FLCW program format and what the future of FLCW might look like. Anyone interested in being a part of this group should contact Damerow or Nicol.

Old business

Bonnie Schneider reported that the Red Cross blood drive held at First Lutheran Church on Feb. 12 was very successful with the Red Cross reaching its goal.

New business

1. Nichol reminded everyone that Circle Roll Call will be held at the April 14 general meeting.

2. The May Tea is canceled. The June salad luncheon has not officially canceled as of yet.

3. Bonnie Schneider reported that the LWR Ingathering will be held May 15. The group will not be collecting supplies for the kits. Instead, money donations are requested. Checks should be made to FLCW with a LWR notation.

4. The April program will be given by the Rev. John Holt. He will be sharing memories of his years as lead pastor at First Lutheran Church.

Following the business meeting, the hymn “Blest Be the Tie That Binds” was sung while the offering was received. The offering prayer was given by Julia Tonder. Ruth Noren received the door prize.

Thank yous were given to Usher and Greeter Schneider and to Hostess chairperson Deloris Fligge and her committee of Cindy Fjermestad, Carol Frydenlund and Elaine Panzer.

Caring and Sharing reported there were two funerals in January and one in February.

The meeting closed with the Lord’s Prayer.