Pistol stolen from vehicle and other reports

Police received a report at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday of a pistol that had been stolen from a vehicle overnight at 114 S. Third Ave.

1 booked on DWI charges

Police booked and released a person on fourth-degree driving while intoxicated charges after receiving a report at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday of a younger male who had driven through a red light and was driving all over the road.

Altered check reported

Police received a report at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday that someone had attempted to use an altered check the night before at 437 Bridge Ave.

Juvenile cited for vape device

Police cited a juvenile for possession of a vape device at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Saw taken from house

Police received a report at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday of a saw that was taken from a house at 1319 S. Broadway. The door lock to the house was also damaged.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Russel Mark Jackson, 42, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday of a male that appeared to be passed out in the middle of the parking lot at 609 E. Main St.

Man arrested for strangulation

Police arrested David Francis Turner, 40, for strangulation and domestic assault at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday at 210 S. Third Ave.