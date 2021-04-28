POET Biorefining – Glenville earns safety award

POET Biorefining – Glenville will be recognized for excellence in workplace safety and health during the 2021 Virtual Minnesota Safety and Health Conference, taking place May 4-5. The program is coordinated by the Minnesota Safety Council, according to a press release.

“In a year that has challenged all of us in ways we never imagined, we are very pleased to recognize POET for their award,” said Paul Aasen, president of the Minnesota Safety Council. “Safety demands extraordinary attention in a normal year, double that attention this past year. Thank you, POET, for keeping your employees safe.”

POET Biorefining – Glenville was selected to receive the 2020 Outstanding Achievement Award in Occupational Safety due to the team’s improvement and/or a continuing outstanding record with incident rates that are 51%-90% better than the industry average and a score between 75 and 90 on the safety program evaluation scale. The facility has no reportable incidents for two consecutive years.

“At POET, safety is ingrained in our culture. POET’s Work to Live program emphasizes the importance of team member safety and recognizes safety milestones and incident prevention measures,” said Matt Braun, senior vice president and general manager, POET Biorefining. “COVID-19 provided added obstacles to ensure a safe and productive workplace, and we’re proud of our Glenville team for their diligence in not only adopting the additional safety measures that were necessary due to the pandemic but to also thrive in these challenging conditions.”

Since 1934, the annual Governor’s Safety Awards program has honored Minnesota employers with exceptional safety performance. Applicants are judged on several years of injury data compared with their industry’s national statistics and on their progress in implementing a comprehensive safety program.

The Minnesota Safety Council, founded in 1928, is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in Minnesota by preventing unintentional injuries on the road, at work, at home and in the community.