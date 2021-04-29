April 29, 2021

  • 66°

Pop machine damaged and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:59 am Thursday, April 29, 2021

The pop machine outside the American Legion was reported damaged at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at 142 N. Broadway. Damage was estimated at $300. 

 

1 arrested on domestic abuse no contact order violation

Police arrested Jeremia Michael Roberts, 34, for a violation of a domestic abuse no contact order at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday at 406 Frank Hall Drive. 

 

Dumpster pried open

Police received a report of a dumpster that had been pried open and trash illegally dumped at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday at 1025 S. Broadway.

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested April Amanda Wytaske, 42, on a felony Department of Corrections warrant at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday at 700 S. U.S. Highway 69.

Deputies arrested Jamie John Kujak, 32, on a Worth County warrant in a traffic stop at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 225th Street and Bluegrass Road.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials