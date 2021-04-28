PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR ORDER

OF REMOVAL OF HAZARDOUS STRUCTURES

AND ABATEMENT OF NUISANCE AT

405 COURT STREET, ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA 56007

TO: Peter J. Jilk & Charlottie M. Jilk, 909 Janson Street, Apt. 104, Albert Lea, MN 56007, and to any other interested parties or lien holders of record, known or unknown.

The City of Albert Lea will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 in the City Center Council Chambers, 221 East Clark Street in the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the purpose of discussing an Order of Removal for the residence and accessory structure and abatement of the nuisance located at 405 Court Street and legally described as:

Lot 27, Block 2 Morin’s Addition to the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, as the same is platted and recorded in the office of the County Recorder, Freeborn County, Minnesota. Parcel ID #34.007.0510

The City of Albert Lea offices are closed to the public. Anyone wishing to address the City Council and/or Mayor regarding this matter can:

• Join the meeting via the following attendee link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85804098175. You will have the option to be called upon during the public comment portion of the meeting via the Zoom raise hand feature.

• Submit comments in writing via email to dmaras@ci.albertlea.mn.us no later than 5:00 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021. Comments received will be read into the record during the public comment portion of the meeting.

This meeting will be televised on the Government Access Channel, 180 on Charter Communications, and will be available for viewing after the meeting on the City of Albert Lea YouTube channel www.youtube.com/cityofalbertlea.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

/s/ Daphney Maras,

City Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 28, 2021

PUBLIC HEARING