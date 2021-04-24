Robin Gudal: Do you have the forgiveness muscle?

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

“As I walked out the door towards the gate that would lead to my freedom, I knew if I didn’t leave my bitterness and hatred behind, I’d still be in prison.” — Nelson Mandela

One day, whilst visiting with a friend; in the conversation she said, “You must have a forgiveness muscle.” I had to really ponder that statement. A forgiveness muscle? In the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, muscle is defined as a body tissue consisting of long cells that contract when stimulated and produce motion. Motion aka action.

Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you. Ephesians 4:32, NIV. This may be easy enough to read but it is hard to implement sometimes, and usually. Then there is: Matthew 7:12a, NIV, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Also, known as “the Golden Rule.” Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. Colossians 3:13, NIV.

Do you feel convicted yet? Have you, like me, failed? The hands of the Almighty are often found at the end of our own arms. (“Call The Midwife” quote) Forgiveness muscle equals action. An extension of grace; to be given by me, by you to others.

There are times when we need to be the one forgiven. As far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us. Psalm 103:12, NIV. It is so freeing to know this truth. We can lay it all down at the feet of Jesus. He doesn’t desire us to carry such a burden; yet we often do. The forgiveness muscle (action) is also to be accepted by me, and by you from others and, ultimately, Jesus.

Soak in and believe the truths in these lyrics (Freedom): You came to set the captives free. You came to bring us liberty. My sin and my rejection met. Your blood and my acceptance. Now I’m alive to bring You praise. Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom. Every chain is broken through You, Jesus. Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom!

Walk in freedom!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend, a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.