April 27, 2021

Ruby’s Pantry this weekend

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The next drive-thru pantry through Ruby’s Pantry will be from 8:45 to 10 a.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church, 702 U.S. Highway 69, in Albert Lea.

For a $20 cash donation, people can receive an abundance of food. There are no income or residency requirements.

People are asked to follow the signs and stay in their vehicles.

People interested in volunteering, should call 507-373-8233. Volunteers should arrive between 7:30 and 8 a.m.

