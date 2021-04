Scoreboard April 13

TV Best Bets

TONIGHT

LPGA: LOTTE Championship, 6 p.m., Golf

Men’s soccer: Toronto FC vs. Club Leon, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Men’s soccer: Philadelphia Union vs. Deportivo Saprissa, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1

MLB: Red Sox at Twins, 1 p.m., Bally Sports North

NBA: Nets at 76ers, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA: Mavericks at Grizzlies, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA: Bucks at Timberwolves, 7 p.m., Bally Sports North

NHL: Avalanche at Blues, 6:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NHL: Coyotes at Wild, 8 p.m., Bally Sports North Plus

NHL: Golden Knights at Kings, 9 p.m., NBC Sports Network

THURSDAY

LPGA: LOTTE Championship, 6 p.m., Golf

Men’s soccer: Columbus Crew vs. Real Esteli, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Men’s soccer: CF Monterrey vs. Atletico Pantoja, 9 p.m., Fox Sports 1

MLB: Red Sox at Twins, noon, Bally Sports North

NBA: Bucks at Hawks, 6:30 p.m., TNT

NBA: Celtics at Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT

NCAA baseball: South Carolina at LSU, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

NCAA volleyball: Minnesota at NCAA Tournament, 6 p.m., ESPN3

NHL: Panthers at Lightning, 6 p.m., NBC Sports Network

PGA: RBC Heritage, 10 a.m., Golf

PGA: RBC Heritage, 2 p.m., Golf

FRIDAY

LPGA: LOTTE Championship, 6 p.m., Golf

Men’s soccer: Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Men’s soccer: Minnesota United at Seattle Sounders, 8:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1

MLB: Twins at Angels, 8:30 p.m., Bally Sports North

NBA: Clippers at 76ers, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA: Knicks at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA: Heat at Timberwolves, 7 p.m., CW

NCAA baseball: Michigan at Minnesota, 3 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA baseball: Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA men’s gymnastics: NCAA Championships, 1 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus

NCAA men’s gymnastics: NCAA Championships, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus

NCAA softball: Nebraska at Minnesota, 5 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus

NCAA women’s gymnastics: NCAA Championships, noon, ESPN2

NCAA women’s gymnastics: NCAA Championships, 5 p.m., ESPN2

NHL: Sharks at Wild, 7 p.m., Bally Sports North

PGA Champions Tour: Chubb Classic, 11 a.m., Golf

PGA: RBC Heritage, 2 p.m., Golf

Prep schedule

THURSDAY

Baseball: Hayfield at NRHEG, 5 p.m.

Bethlehem Academy at United South Central, 5 p.m.

Softball: NRHEG at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Madelia, 4:30 p.m.

United South Central at Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and girls golf: Northwood-Kensett at home, 4:15 p.m.

Girls golf: NRHEG and United South Central at Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and girls track and field: Albert Lea at Faribault, 4:30 p.m.

United South Central at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Northwood-Kensett at Lake Mills, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Albert Lea at Schaeffer Academy, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball: NRHEG at Maple River, 5 p.m.

United South Central at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 5 p.m.

Softball: Maple River at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and girls golf: Lake Mills at home, 4:15 p.m.

Girls track and field: Lake Mills at Northwood-Kensett, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s results

Baseball

Mankato East at Albert Lea, postponed to Tuesday

Softball

Albert Lea at Mankato east, postponed to Apr. 26

United South Central at Madelia, postponed to May 14

NRHEG at Blue Earth Area, postponed to Apr. 27

Boys golf

Alden-Conger at home, postponed

United South Central and NRHEG at Maple River, postponed to May 10

Northwood-Kensett at home, postponed

Girls golf

Alden-Conger at home, postponed

Northwood-Kensett at home, postponed

Boys track and field

NRHEG at United South Central, postponed

Northwood-Kensett at Nashua-Plainfield, canceled

Lake Mills at Clear Lake, canceled

Girls track and field

NRHEG at United South Central, postponed

Northwood-Kensett at Nashua-Plainfield, canceled

Lake Mills at Algona, canceled

Monday’s results

Softball

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 13, GHEC-Truman 3 (5 innings)

ACGE 610 42 — 13

GHEC 100 11 — 3

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons pitching: Kaetlin Bendickson (WP) 5 IP, 3 R, 7 H, 0 E

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons hitting: Kylie Korman 2 R, 2 H, 1 SB; Gracie Dahlum 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI; Mallory Ignaszewski 4 R, 3 H (2B), 1 RBI, 3 SB; Hailey Schmidt 2 R, 2 H (3B), 1 SB; Grace Erickson 1 R, 2 SB; Abbie Theusch 1 R, 2 H (2B), 1 RBI, 1 SB; Lacy Peterson 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Lauren Heskett 1 H; Sam Armstrong 1 R

Boys golf

Northwood-Kensett at Ridge Stone Golf Course

1. West Fork 190

2. Newman Catholic 210

3. Northwood-Kensett 236

Northwood-Kensett individuals

T8. Jason Hanson 57

T9. Mason Thofson 58

T13. Nic Hanson 59

T15. Carter Severson 62

17. Bryce Paulson 64

18. Cade Hengesteg 67

Girls golf

Northwood-Kensett at Ridge Stone Golf Course

1. West Fork 255

2. Newman Catholic 257

3. Northwood-Kensett 267

Northwood-Kensett individuals

1. Emma Davidson 49

2. Peyton Wilder 58

12. Hayley Wallin 79

T13. Emma McKee 81

T13. Haddie Hanson 81

Saturday’s results

Baseball

Red Wing 8, Albert Lea 0

AL 000 000 0 — 0

RW 011 330 0 — 8

Albert Lea pitching: Carter Miller (LP), 2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Cole Jensen 2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Trevor Ball 2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Albert Lea batting: Blake Ulve 1-3, Trevor Ball 0-3; Jack Jellinger 0-3; Cole Jensen 0-2; Ethan Ball 1 BB; Cody Yokiel 0-2; Henry Eggum 0-1; Eric Doppelhammer 0-2; Brennan Bakken 0-2; Carter Miller 0-2; Cameron Davis 0-1, 1 BB

Softball

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 7, Houston 6 (8 innings)

AC/GE 023 000 1 (1) — 7

HOUS 312 000 0 (0) — 6

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons pitching: Kaetlin Bendickson (WP) 6 R, 5 H, 3 E, 8 BB, 7 SO, 1 HBP

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons batting: Kylie Korman 1 R, 2 H, 2 SB; Mallory Ignaszewski 2 R, 1 H, 1 SB, 1 RBI; Grace Erickson 2 R, 3 H, 1 SB, 2 RBI; Abbie Theusch 1 R, 3 H, 1 SB; Lacy Peterson 1 R, 1 H, 1 SB, 1 RBI; Hailey Schmidt 1 H, 2 SB, 1 RBI; Liz Wasmoen 1 RBI

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 13, Houston 9 (5 innings)

AC/GE 210 (10)X — 13

HOUS 021 15 — 9

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons pitching: Liz Wasmoen 4 IP, 8 R, 7 H, 2 BB, 2 SO, 3 HBP, 2 E

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons batting: Kylie Korman 2 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 2 SB; Gracie Dahlum 2 R, 1 H, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Mallory Ignaszewski 1 R, 1 SB; Grace Erickson 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Abbie Theusch 1 R, 1 H (2B), 1 RBI, 2 SB; Hailey Schmidt 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 2 SB; Lacy Peterson 1 R, 1 SB; Rachel Heskett 2 R; Sam Armstrong 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, 1 SB

Boys tennis

Winona 6, Albert Lea 1

Singles

1. AJ Appicelli (WN) def. Shine Thu, 6-3, 6-3

2. Caleb Hanson (AL) def. Caleb Ellenburg, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8

3. Brandon Butenhoff (WN) def. Adam Semple, 6-4, 6-3

4. Tyler Kronebusch (WN) def. Dylan Carlson, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Justin Brickner/Brady Fort (WN) def. Jack Doppelhammer/Alex Olson, 6-1, 6-1

2. Skylar Vandermaten/Owen Brietzski (WN) def. William Isaacson/William Taylor, 6-0, 6-0

3. Daniel Feehan/Logan Monk (WN) def. Will Doppelhammer/Cannon Kermes, 6-0, 6-0

Mankato West 7, Albert Lea 0

Singles

1. Ronan Corley (MW) def. Shine Thu, 6-3, 6-2

2. Brian Lewis (MW) def. Caleb Hanson, 6-3, 7-5

3. Desmond Johnson (MW) def. Adam Semple, 6-0, 6-0

4. Ian Kim (MW) def. Dylan Carlson, 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1. Nicholas Danger/Sam Gersich (MW) def. Jack Doppelhammer/Alex Olson, 6-1, 6-0

2. Samuel Oltman/Sebastian Hoehn (MW) def. William Isaacson/William Taylor, 6-0, 6-0

3. Charlie Lamoureux/Leighton Betters (MW) def. Will Doppelhammer/Cannon Kermes, 6-1, 6-4

Friday’s results

Baseball

Mankato Loyola 16, NRHEG 14

NR 531 121 1 — 14

ML 421 128 X — 16

Softball

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 18, Southland 14

ACGE 800 821 X — 14

SOLA 245 201 0 — 18

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons pitching: Kaetlin Bendickson (WP) 6 IP, 14 R, 12 BB, 3 SO, 6 H, 4 E

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons batting: Kylie Korman 2 R, 1 H, 1 SB; Liz Wasmoen 1 R, 1 H; Mallory Ignaszewski 2 R, 3 H (2B), 1 RBI, 2 SB; Grace Erickson 2 R, 1 H (2B); Abbie Theusch 2 R, 2 H (2B), 1 RBI, 2 SB; Lacy Peterson 3 R, 1 H, 2 RBI; Kayla Schmidt 2 R, 2 H, 1 RBI; Rachel Heskett 2 R, 1 H (2B) 2 RBI; Gracie Dahlum 2 R, 2 H (2-2B), 2 RBI

NRHEG 5, Bethlehem Academy 4

NR 030 000 2 — 5

BA 000 004 0 — 4

NRHEG pitching: Sophie Stork 7 SO, 2 BB, 9 H

NRHEG batting: Brenlee Knudson 1-2 (3B), 1 R, 1 RBI; Sophie Stork 1-4, 2 RBI; Ava Kyllo 2-4, 1 R; Faith Nielsen 1-2, 1 RBI; Grace Tufte 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI; Cloie Arndt 1-3

Girls golf

Lake Mills at Eagle Grove

1. Bishop Garrigan 172

2. Lake Mills 244

3. Eagle Grove 274

Boys track and field

NRHEG at home

1. NRHEG 86

2. Blooming Pr. 66.5

3. Hayfield 55.5

4. Faribault BA 40

First place

800-meter run: Daniel Nydegger, 2:26.6

1600-meter run: Daniel Nydegger, 5:40.9

3200-meter run: Jacob Karl, 12:34.5

4×100: Max Seltun, Matthew Mueller, Sawyer Prigge, Jaxon Beck, 52.10

4×400: Daniel Nydegger, Max Seltun, Nik Petsinger, Sawyer Prigge, 4:08.3

High jump: Jaxon Beck, 5-6

Shot put: Brandon Howieson, 39-1

Discus: Brandon Howieson, 101-11

Second place

100-meter dash: Max Seltun 12.3

3200-meter run: Conner Nelson, 12:45.0

4×200: Jaxon Beck, Matthew Mueller, Nik Petsinger, Jed Pfundt, 1:53.6

4×800: Eric Arvis, Nik Petsinger, Conner Nelson, Jacob Karl, 11:03.0

Discus: Lucas Hanna, 94-2

Girls track and field

NRHEG at home

1. Blooming Prairie 92

2. Hayfield 60

3. NRHEG 48

4. Faribault BA 22

First place

800-meter run: Journey Utpadel, 2:57.0

1600-meter run: Torri Vaale, 6:40.0

4×100: Natalie Johnson Raquel Fischer, Kyra Spies, Holly

Bartness, 58.2

Second place

100-meter hurdles: Natalie Johnson, 19.1

300-meter hurdles: Natalie Johnson, 55.4

4×200: Kyra Spies, Gracie Williams, Holly Bartness, Chloe Riewer, 2:19.0

4×400: Journey Utpadel, Raquel Fischer, Evelyn Nydegger, Chloe Riewer, 4:59.0

4×800: Journey Utpadel, Torri Vaale, Evelyn Nydegger, Holly Bartness, 12:22.9

Long jump: Raquel Fischer, 13-3