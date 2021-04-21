April 22, 2021

Scoreboard: April 21

By Staff Reports

Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Tuesday’s results

 

Softball

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 14, Lyle-Pacelli 4

ACGE  122 09 — 14

LYPA  201 10 — 4

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons pitching: Kaetlin Bendickson 5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 5 SO

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons batting: Kylie Korman 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, 1 SB; Gracie Dahlman 1 R, 1 H, 1 SB; Mallory Ignaszewski 2 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Grace Erickson 1 R, 1 H, 1 SB; Abbie Theusch 2 R, 1 H, 2 RBI; Hailey Schmidt 2 R, 4 H (2 3B), 2 RBI, 2 SB; Lacy Peterson 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Liz Wasmoen 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 SB

 

Boys track and field

Albert Lea at Mankato East

  1. Mankato East 100.5
  2. Mankato West 100.5
  3. Rochester John Marshall 47
  4. Albert Lea 23

First places

3200-meter run: Gavin Hanke, 10:41.67

Third places

Shot put: Logan Strom, 35-10

Fourth places

400-meter run: Aaron Bauers, 56.90

Discus: Aiden Weems, 89-10

 

Girls track and field

Albert Lea at Mankato West

  1. Mankato West 82
  2. Mankato East 79
  3. Rochester John Marshall 21
  4. Albert Lea 3

Third places

100-meter hurdles: Michaela Attig, 19.84

Fourth places

Shot put: Allyson Butt, 26-10.25

 

Boys tennis

Red Wing 7, Albert Lea 0

Singles

  1. Nathan Farr (RW) def. Caleb Hanson, 6-3, 6-3
  2. Aidan Hull (RW) def. Adam Semple, 6-1, 6-2
  3. Josh Kolby (RW) def. Jack Doppelhammer, 6-1, 6-3
  4. Jackson Leise (RW) def. Alex Olson, 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

  1. Jacob Angell/Jackson Hull (RW) def. William Taylor/William Isaacson, 6-0, 6-0
  2. Graham Achen/Jacob Werner (RW) def. Dylan Carlson/Will Doppelhammer, 6-0, 6-0
  3. Zach Burton/Mason Overman (RW) def. Jacob Louma/Gurang Dual, 6-1, 6-3

 

