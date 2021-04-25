PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD) will conduct a special board meeting and workshop via teleconference as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(1) on April 29, 2021 at 8:30AM and 9:00AM respectively. The meetings will be recorded and available via www.shellrock.org. Members of the board may participate by electronic means as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(3) at which time the following matters will come before them:

Fountain Lake Restoration Project Update

Dan Borland Memorial Lake Clean-Up Event

Motion to Award Contractor for Miller Tract Wetland Restoration, Orr Wetland Restoration, and IC&E Wetland Enhancement

Fountain Lake Restoration Project Phase 2 Discussion

Fountain Lake Restoration Project Phase 3 Discussion

Headwaters Property Discussion

Country Club Property Discussion

As the SRRWD is closed to the public, anyone wishing to address the SRRWD Board of Managers during the public forum section of the meetings should submit their comments in writing no later than 4 p.m. the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Written comments are to be directed to Andy Henschel, Administrator. Shell Rock River Watershed District 214 W. Main St. Albert Lea, MN 56007; or by email to Andy.henschel@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Apr. 24, 2021

SP BOARD MTG