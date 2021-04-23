State reaches 100 traffic deaths; earliest in last 6 years

Preliminary figures from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety show 102 people have died on Minnesota roads since Jan. 1, compared to 82 last year at this time.

The state reported its 100th traffic death (preliminary) on April 21. This is the earliest date reaching the preliminary figure of 100 traffic fatalities in the last six years.

Of this year’s deaths, 21 were alcohol-related, 40 were speed-related and two were distracted-related deaths. Thirty-one of the people who died were unbelted.

“Excessive speed continues to take a horrific and preventable toll on our roads,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “Alcohol, distraction, and no seat belts also continue to contribute to the loss of life in 2021. It doesn’t have to be this way, and every Minnesotan has the power to stop the heartache and make choices that keep everyone alive. Drive smart by slowing down, paying attention, planning a sober ride and buckling up.”