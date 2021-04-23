Tigers even record at 3-3 with win over Rockets

The Albert Lea baseball team hosted Rochester John Marshall Thursday night hoping to extend its winning streak to two games and get back to .500.

After giving up a run and falling behind in the first inning, the Tigers buckled down and easily came away with the win, 6-1.

Senior Jack Jellinger started on the mound for the Tigers. He pitched 5.0 innings, allowing one run on six hits while recording four walks and five strikeouts. Junior Carter Miller came in for relief in the sixth inning and pitched the remainder of the game, allowing zero runs on two hits while recording one walk and two strikeouts.

The Tigers waited until the third inning to take the lead for themselves. The first run was scored when Jellinger hit a groundball that scored junior Cam Davis.

Another run scored in the next at bat when senior Blake Ulve hit a two-strike single into the outfield, bringing junior Brennan Bakken in for a score. The Tigers scored one more run in the inning when senior Cody Yokiel was walked with the bases loaded two at-bats later.

After a one-two-three defensive inning in the top of the fourth, Albert Lea came right back to add another run in the bottom of the inning. Davis led off with a single to the shortstop and was batted in when junior Henry Eggum cracked a hard-hit double.

The fifth inning was scoreless for both teams, but the Tigers added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth when Ulve hit a double that brought in Bakken and Ball.

The Rockets put two players on base in the seventh inning, but neither came around to score, giving the Tigers their third victory of the season.

Leading the way at the plate was Ulve, who was the lone Tiger to record multiple hits.

The Tigers jump to 3-3 on the season and will be back on the diamond Tuesday when they travel to Austin to take on the Packers.