Tigers win 2 doubles matches, still fall short against Falcons 5-2

Approaching the midway point of the spring season, the Albert Lea boys’ tennis team hosted Faribault Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers picked up two win in doubles competition, but failed to notch a win in singles, falling to the Falcons 5-2.

The Albert Lea team of senior William Taylor and junior Alex Olson picked up one of the doubles wins in the No. 2 spot over Faribault’s Long Duong and Buay Lual. The team won their match in dominating fashion, 6-0, 6-2.

Sophomore Cannon Kermes and seventh grader Will Doppelhammer also won their doubles match, picking up a forfeit win in the No. 3 spot.

In the No. 1 doubles spot the senior pair of Dylan Carlson and Jamison Trutwin lost a close matchup, falling to their Faribault opponents Carson Reuvers and Carter Sietsma in the third set after winning the first, 4-6, 7-5, 10-4.

In singles action, senior Caleb Hanson dropped his match at the No. 2 spot to Faribault’s Andrew Chou, 6-3, 6-2.

Albert Lea junior Adam Semple lost to Harrison Gibbs at the No. 2 spot, 6-2, 6-1; and junior Jack Doppelhammer lost in the No. 3 matchup to Brandon Petricka, 6-2, 6-1.

In the No. 4 spot was sophomore William Isaacson, making his singles debut. Isaacson lost to Carsen Kramer 6-1, 6-0.

The Tigers fall to 0-8 this season. They will be back on the court Tuesday when they host the Austin Packers for senior night. Following that matchup, the Tigers embark on a four-match road trip before returning home in the final meet of the regular season to host Owatonna on May 18.