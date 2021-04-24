Why are these things happening in Minnesota and Albert Lea?

Why has the governor waited so long to reopen everything?

These liberal politicians are using the crisis to shut down places of worship and threaten and prosecute people of faith. Consider that abortion clinics, liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries, hardware stores and laundromats have all been kept open — but churches were shut down. Is religious freedom still protected by the Constitution?

Deaths were taking place in long-term care and assisted living facilities. More than 80% of that time, our governor had and still has control of our state. Iowa placed their patients with COVID-19 in hospitals. Why were patients in our area not placed in the local Mayo facility? It’s between the liberal media and Democrats’ extreme action for power and control. Gov. Walz could have stopped the rioting, looting and burning of Minneapolis by calling the National Guard. The Democrat Party has let Minnesota become a third-world dump site.

Upon reopening the Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro, Lisa Hanson was supported by over 200 marchers. There was no looting, rioting or burning of our city. Gov. Walz should have his protesters pay for any damage. Masks weren’t always worn or curfews honored, and crowds of people filled the streets in Minneapolis.

Lisa Hanson is now facing criminal charges for violating executive orders. The misdemeanor charges each carry a maximum penalty of 90 days and a $1,000 fine each. The city of Albert Lea is awful, disgusting and a direct violation of our Constitutional rights. It’s also something I never thought would happen here.

Attorney General Ellison, we don’t need to burn the city; we have a Constitution to protect us. All restaurants need to open, as I love eating out. But eating at Trail’s truckstop, servers do not use plates; we had to eat from a cardboard box. How disgusting. Is this how we treat our truckers? Or do we have to drive to Iowa where citizens may eat inside with total service. My hairdresser has to spray everything before the next person is seated for service. We need clean indoor eating, or we will be losing a lot of businesses in Albert Lea.

Lisa Hanson’s business is another business closed. Why? Lisa says she has been in the area for 25 years and described herself as a “God-fearing, hardworking American citizen.” Ms. Hanson has done nothing but good for society and our community.

Let’s make our voices matter.

“All the great things are simple, and many can be expressed in a single word: freedom, justice, honor, duty, mercy and hope!” — Winston Churchill

Thanks to Sarah Stultz and Kurt Freitag. Honor our Constitution and pray for our nation.

Mavis Jacobs Hanson

Albert Lea