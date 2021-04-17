Workforce Development Forum happening next week

Workforce Development Inc. and the Winona Workforce Development Board will present the 2021 Workforce Development Forum virtually via Zoom on Thursday and featuring keynote speakers Steve Grove, DEED commissioner, and Gerry Hoeffner, president of Personnel Dynamics Consulting Group and the Best Places to Work program.

The 2021 Workforce Development Forum will explore ways to re-build, re-invigorate and re-invest in workforce development and the southeast Minnesota regional economy. Breakout sessions will address labor market information, employment and equity, the future of work, regional workforce development innovation and will spotlight this year’s Best Places to Work award recipients. The forum will conclude with a celebration and recognition of this year’s Best Places to Work award recipients and a discussion on employers’ best practices.

The forum runs from noon to 4:40 p.m. on Zoom. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3ehZviE.