1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Police arrested Stephanie Ann Ellingson, 36, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report at 10:35 p.m. Friday of a vehicle that was driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 65.

1 cited for fifth-degree possession

Deputies cited Dylan Michael Espinosa, 25, for fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 9:37 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Avenue.

Window broken out

A window was reported busted out of a building at 7:25 a.m. Saturday at 90 S. Maple St. in Conger.

3 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Gilson Pina, 21, on a local warrant and fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 2:56 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Mill Street in Albert Lea.

Police arrested Thomas Allen Fynbo, 21, on a local warrant at 7:44 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street.

Police arrested Lawrence Silas Kostohryz, 39, on a Department of Corrections warrant after a traffic stop at 11:11 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of West Front Street and South Washington Avenue.

Juvenile cited for underage drinking

A juvenile was cited for underage consumption at 1:34 a.m. Friday after police received a report of some people behind 805 E. Main St. burning something.

Items reported stolen

Police received a report at 11:58 a.m. Saturday of items that were stolen over the last two to three weeks from 314 E. Fourth St. Items included a lawn mower and water heater.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:26 p.m. Sunday at 813 W. Clark St. The incident happened sometime after 2 p.m.