1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Police arrested David James Heikkila, 50, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 1:14 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Clark Street and Elizabeth Avenue.

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2010 Chevy S10 at 5:14 p.m. Monday at 80860 110th St., Glenville. The theft happened sometime in the last two weeks.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 8:26 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of North Broadway.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 1:17 p.m. Monday of potential theft by fraud of someone’s credit card in Albert Lea.

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 1:51 p.m. Monday out of someone’s bank account.