1 arrested for DWI and other reports
Police arrested David James Heikkila, 50, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 1:14 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Clark Street and Elizabeth Avenue.
Catalytic converter stolen
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2010 Chevy S10 at 5:14 p.m. Monday at 80860 110th St., Glenville. The theft happened sometime in the last two weeks.
Hit-and-run reported
Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 8:26 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of North Broadway.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report at 1:17 p.m. Monday of potential theft by fraud of someone’s credit card in Albert Lea.
Police received a report of theft by fraud at 1:51 p.m. Monday out of someone’s bank account.
