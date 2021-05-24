PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

COURT FILE NO:

24-PR-21-427

ESTATE OF ERLYS E.

WITTMER, DECEDENT

NOTICE OF ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

RESPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 15, 2021 at 8:30am, a hearing will be held in this Court via Zoom, please see attached notice of remote hearing, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedednt dated May 28, 2021 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Robert H. Wittmer, whose address is 18933 670th Avenue, Alden, MN 56009 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objection to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate includng the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

April 23, 2021

Stephen R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Daniel L. Kolker

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.

1811 Broadway Avenue SE

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Attorney License NO: 0310049

Telephone: 507-373-6491

Fax: 507-373-7863

Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune: May 1 and 8, 2021

24-PR-21-427