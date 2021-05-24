PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

COURT FILE NO:

24-PR-21-739

ESTATE OF LESLIE V. KALENZE, DECEDENT

NOTICE OF ORDER

OF INFORMAL

APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Eric Kalenze, whose address is 1267 W. 7th Street, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55102, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir of other interested person may be entitle to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the County (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

May 14, 2021

Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probated Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Daniel L. Kolker

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.

1811 Broadway Avenue SE

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Attorney License NO: 0310049

Telephone: 507-373-6491

Fax: 507-373-7863

Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

May 19 and 26, 2021

24-PR-21-739