A.L. boys’ basketball plans ‘Hoops Unleashed’ events

The Albert Lea boys’ basketball program is partnering with Albert Lea Parks and Recreation, as well as the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, to host numerous “Hoops Unleashed” basketball parties for boys in grades three through 12 in Albert Lea parks this summer, according to a press release.

The larger basketball parties include basketball, carnival games, bounce houses, food and music.

The kickoff event is scheduled for June 2 at Frank Hall Park. The midsummer event is scheduled for July 14, also at Frank Hall Park. The end of summer party is scheduled in conjunction with National Night Out and will take place at Morin Park.

The events run from 4 to 10 p.m. with the younger players starting at 4 p.m. and the older players hitting the courts to play under the lights until 10 p.m.

Coach Neil Chalmers and Spencer Dahl will also bring additional skills, drills and one-on-one sessions to parks throughout the summer. Head to the AL Boys Basketball Facebook page to keep up with the action.