Across the Pastor’s Desk: Four times Jesus said, “Come!”

Across the Pastor’s Desk by George Marin

“The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.” John 1:14. Jesus was God wrapped in flesh and dwelling among humankind. Those around him could see him, touch him and hear him — up close and personal. As God living in an earthly body, he used his voice to speak to people. On at least four occasions, Jesus said, “Come,” to issue invitations to people to experience God’s glory through him. My prayer for you is that as you read Jesus’ four invitations, you will find yourself in these and hear him call to you as well.

“And Jesus said to them, ‘Come, follow me, and I will make you become fishers of men’” Mark 1:17. Jesus’ invitation, to this group of seasoned fishermen, was a call to become something different than they were — a call to become what they could never become without his presence in their lives. Jesus, over the next three years, would completely transform their lives by his modeling. They knew all about fishing, but now they were to learn how to catch lost souls and bring them to God. Perhaps Jesus is calling to you to follow him, or even to a closer relationship with him, so that he can transform your life into what you could never become all on your own.

“Then Jesus said, ‘Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.’” Matt. 11:28. In this invitation, Jesus was calling to anyone who was tired and stressed out by carrying the burdens and cares of life. His invitation was to come and receive rest — the kind of peaceful rest that can only come through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. I am sure you can agree that we could all use a good dose of peaceful rest. Are you tired and stressed out? Hear Jesus calling to you today.

“‘Yes, come,’ Jesus said. So Peter went over the side of the boat and walked on the water toward Jesus.” Matt. 14:29. The disciples were all in the boat together, far from shore, and a great storm came upon them. They were fighting the storm when Jesus appeared as if from out of nowhere, walking on top of the water. The disciples were terrified because they thought they saw a ghost. Jesus said, “Do not fear, it is I.” Peter responded to Jesus, “If it is really you, command me to come to you walking on the water. Jesus didn’t hesitate; he simply said, “Yes, come!” With that one invitation, Jesus caused Peter to perform the impossible. They walked together on the water back to the boat. Do you feel Jesus tugging at your heart to step out of your comfort zone and into some things that have seemed impossible to you? When we walk with Jesus, our lives are never the same.

“When he had said this, Jesus called in a loud voice, ‘Lazarus, come forth!’” John 11:43. One of Jesus’ best friends had died. He had been laid in the tomb four days by the time Jesus finally showed up for the mourning family. Jesus, when questioned by his disciples about Lazarus’ death, responded, “The purpose of this sickness is not death, but that the glory of God should be revealed.” Jesus ordered the stone to be removed from the mouth of the tomb and cried out with a loud voice, “Lazarus, come forth!” With this command, Jesus was calling that which was dead to come back to life. Perhaps you have some situations that seem dead and beyond hope. I pray you, like Lazarus, hear Jesus calling your circumstances back into life.

George Marin is pastor of Grace Christian Church.