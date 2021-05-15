Administrator’s Corner: 2020-21 school year coming to a close

Administrator’s Corner by Mark Grossklaus

In less than a week, the class of 2021 will be graduating from Albert Lea High School at Jim Gustafson Field, and on May 26, we will finish the 2020-21 school year in Albert Lea. It has been a challenging school year! Our students and staff have done a great job of working through this difficult time.

Fortunately, we were able to have prom this year, and we have been able to have our extracurricular activities of athletics and arts. Even with capacity limits, we could have Tigers Roar, band concert, orchestra concert and choir concert this spring. Our athletic teams continue to compete and are moving into section playoff soon. Thank you to our students, coaches and directors for all of their hard work and dedication.

The last 18 months have been challenging for our seniors, and you have ALways rolled with the situation. I know that there have been many disappointments, but you have continued to move toward graduation with a can-do attitude. Your extracurriculars were limited, the whole school went distance learning for a while, you have not seen some of your classmates for a time, you would ask what I thought the future would bring us throughout the year, and I would tell you that we will do the best that we can to do as much as we can. You ALways said OK and thank you! Out of all the challenges and changes, you asked for one thing: to have your whole class together at graduation, which is coming true. On May 21 at 7 p.m., we will hold the graduation ceremony for the class of 2021. You will hear a few speeches, and your name will be read, and you will get to receive your diploma as the class of 2021 altogether.

This year, you will also notice that we have a banner for each of you that will be hung the week of graduation at Jim Gustafson Field. After graduation, you can take your banner home with you as a remembrance gift from the staff of Albert Lea High School, Arcadian Bank and the Albert Lea Police Officers Association.

ALways Expect the Best! This slogan fits the class of 2021 so well. You are the best!

Congratulations to the class of 2021 and good luck in your future endeavors! And ALways remember, it’s a great day to be a Tiger!

Mark Grossklaus is Albert Lea High School principal.