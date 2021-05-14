Albert Lea girls’ golf finishes third in Northfield quad

In one of the final meets of the regular season, the Albert Lea girls’ golf team traveled to the Northfield Country Club Thursday afternoon to take on Northfield, Owatonna and Rochester Mayo in a quadrangular meet.

The Tigers finished the meet in third place with a team score of 392. The Raiders won the meed on their home course with a score of 356. The Huskies narrowly edged out the Tigers, finishing just four strokes in front with a 388. The Spartans finished in fourth place with a score of 399.

Leading the Tigers for the second consecutive meet was Alyssa Jensen, who finished with a round score of 87. Whitney Mullenbach was the second highest Tiger with a score of 90. Ashlyn Berven and Jessica Vogt also contributed to the team score. Berven entered the clubhouse with a score of 106, and Vogt finished with a 109.

Addison Herr and Gracie Palmer also golfed for Albert Lea but missed the cut in scoring for the team. Herr finished with a score of 111, and Palmer finished with a score of 122.

“It was a beautiful day to play, to golf at a great course,” said head coach Shawn Riebe. “The NCC is a tough course to play for the first time for all these girls. Being a young team without a lot of knowledge of the courses we play makes scoring difficult. Next year should find us playing more familiar venues and playing them with more confidence.”

The Tigers now have one more regular season meet before the Big Nine Conference and Section 1AAA tournaments.

The last regular season meet is scheduled for Wednesday in Red Wing at Mississipppi National Golf Links.