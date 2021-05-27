ALBERT LEA MEMORIAL HOLIDAY DL

MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY

EARLY DEADLINES

FOR PUBLIC NOTICES

Our office will be closed Monday, May 31st to

observe the Memorial Day Holiday.

PUBLIC NOTICE SUBMISSION deadlines are as follows:

May 29th Edition:

Deadline: Wednesday, May 26th at 9:00am

June 2nd Edition:

Deadline: Thursday, May 27th at 1:00 pm

We will reply to your email within 24 hours with a proof and cost to publish your notice.

Submissions should be emailed to:

public.notices@albertleatribune.com