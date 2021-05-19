May 21, 2021

ALBERT LEA MEMORIAL HOLIDAY DL

By Submitted

Published 4:59 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY
EARLY DEADLINES
FOR PUBLIC NOTICES
Our office will be closed Monday, May 31st to
observe the Memorial Day Holiday.

PUBLIC NOTICE SUBMISSION deadlines are as follows:

May 29th Edition:
Deadline: Wednesday, May 26th at 9:00am

June 2nd Edition:
Deadline: Thursday, May 27th at 1:00 pm

We will reply to your email within 24 hours with a proof and cost to publish your notice.

Submissions should be emailed to:
public.notices@albertleatribune.com

