Albert Lea youth compete at NYWA tourney

Albert Lea’s Trent Ignaszewski won the 97-pound fifth-/sixth-grade division at the NYWA Minnesota State Tournament. Other place winners include Mason Attig, third in 160-pound seventh-/eighth-grade division; Devin Groess, fourth in 75-pound fifth-/sixth-grade division; George Gerdes, sixth in 45-pound pre-k-/kindergarten-division; and Brody Iganszewski, seventh in 120-pound seventh-/eighth-grade division.