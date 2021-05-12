ALC Standout Student
Name: Cristofer Maldonado Ortiz
Parents: Roberto Maldonado Ortiz and Josefa Ortiz Sandoval
Where are you from: Mexico
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? I came to Albert Lea in fourth grade and went to Lakeview
Favorite teacher of all time: Mr. Gustafson because he is a nice guy and he helps me a lot with my math work.
Favorite book of all time: “Diary of Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney
What do you want to do after high school? Go to college and get a good job. I think I might want to be a truck driver.
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Finish school, and don’t drop out!
