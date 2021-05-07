Funeral services for Angeline J. Overland will be at 1pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home, 1413 Hwy 13N, Albert Lea, MN. Pastor Randy Baldwin will officiate. Burial will follow at Lunder Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation for Angeline will be Monday May 10, 2021 from 4pm to 6pm at Bayview and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Angeline passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the age of 97.

Angeline Jane Overland was born on October 31, 1923, the daughter of Grover and Anna Salisbury in Nunda Township near Albert Lea, MN.

Angeline married Casper Gerhard Overland November 22, 1948 at the Lyle Church Parsonage.

Angeline and Casper lived on their farm North of Twin Lakes for 50 years then moved to their house in Twin Lakes in 1993.

Angeline enjoyed many hobbies including needlepoint, gardening and raising chickens. She was so proud of her family and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Angeline is survived by two sons; Dale (Lori) Overland and Guy (Marianne) Overland; 5 grandchildren Scott (Jenny) Overland, Stacy (James) Tautges, Jonathan (Jenna) Overland, Justin (Sandra) Overland, and Carla (Chris Lewerke) Overland; 11 great-grandchildren Brenden, Kailey and Brody Overland, Owen Tautges, Carson and Leah Overland, Brenna (Max) Soto, Jackson Frazier, Liberty, Ethan and Morgan Overland; and several nieces and nephews.

Angeline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Casper; brothers, Alfred (twin brother), Clifford, and Leonard; sisters, Lucile Salisbury, Margaret Minear Ericksen, Mabel Martin and Dorothy Newkirk.