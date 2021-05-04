Area golf teams see mixed results after Monday meets
Numerous area high school boys’ and girls’ golf teams hit the courses Monday afternoon.
Albert Lea boys
First up was the Albert Lea boys’ team, traveling to Mankato to take on the West Scarlets in a dual at the Mankato Golf Club.
The Tigers came away with a 306-358 loss, handing them their second head-to-head loss this season. Individual scores were not available as of press time.
The Tigers will be back on the course Saturday when they travel to the Minn Iowa Golf Course near Blue Earth.
Final standings
1. Mankato West 306
2. Albert Lea 358
Alden-Conger boys
The boys’ team from Alden-Conger took on T/GHEC/ML and St. Clair Loyola at Rose Creek near Fairmont.
The Knights dominated the competition, beating St. Clair-Loyola by 13 strokes and T/GHEC/ML by 28.
Chris Lodahl led the way for the Knights with a score of 42, which was also the low score for all participants.
Ryker Erickson was right behind with 43. Ethan Greenfield and Dugan Soost rounded out the scoring players for the Knights, coming in the scores of 45 and 50, respectively.
Also golfing for the Knights, but missing out on the team score were Tyler Erickson with a 60 and Tyren Bolinger with a 52.
Final standings
1. Alden-Conger 180
2. St. Clair-Loyola 193
3. T/GHEC/ML 208
Alden-Conger individuals:
Chris Lodahl 42
Ryker Erickson 43
Ethan Greenfield 45
Dugan Soost 50
Tyren Bolinger 52
Tyler Erickson 60
Alden-Conger girls
The Alden-Conger girls’ team took on the same opponents as the boys’ team, in St. Clair-Loyola and T/GHEC/ML.
Team standings were not available as each team had less than the minimum four players required to score.
Emma Morrison had the best score for the Knights and the third best score over all, shooting a 54. Emma Kleinschrodt finished with a 59, and Emmie Jacobs finished with a 64.
Final standings
Inc. Alden-Conger
Inc. St. Clair-Loyola
Inc. T/GHEC/ML
Alden-Conger individuals:
Emma Morrison 54
Emma Kleinschrodt 59
Emmie Jacobs 64
Northwood-Kensett boys
The Northwood-Kensett boys’ team came away with a narrow win in Manly against three other teams.
The Vikings beat the second-place finisher by two strokes.
Mason Thofson was the highest finisher with a score of 46, just one stroke shy of the winner.
Drew Wilder and Kael Julseth both tied for fifth place with a final score of 47, and Nick Hanson was close behind with a 50. Also golfing for Northwood-Kensett was Carter Severson with a 57, and Jason Hanson with a 62.
The Vikings will be back Monday when they host the Big Nine Conference meet.
Final standings
1. Northwood-Kensett 190
2. Central Springs 192
3. Nashua-Plainfield 202
4. Riceville 275
Northwood-Kensett individuals:
Mason Thofson 46
Drew Wilder 47
Kael Julseth 47
Nick Hanson 50
Carter Severson 57
Jason Hanson 62
