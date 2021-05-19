Ask a Trooper: What are rules for carrying wide loads?

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

Question: Do I need an oversize or wide load permit to haul a boat lift that is over 9 feet wide to my cabin?

Answer: You would need to obtain a permit because the width is over 8 feet 6 inches. Hauling oversized items without a permit or escorts (if required) can be dangerous and is illegal. Troopers and private escort companies are required to be trained and certified.

An oversize and/or overweight permit is required when:

• An overall loaded width exceeds 8 feet 6 inches.

• An overall loaded height exceeds 13 feet 6 inches.

• An overall loaded length exceeds 75 feet on combination vehicles.

• An overall loaded length exceeds 45 feet on single vehicles.

• When the overall GVW exceeds 80,000 pounds.

A permit is not needed when:

• Hauling utility poles (over-length only)

• Driving or towing farm equipment at speeds less than 30 mph. No interstate travel is allowed.

• Through a governor’s order or for disaster relief

Generally, escort vehicles are required when overall widths exceed 14 feet 6 inches or under the following conditions:

• On multi-lane, divided roadways: One rear-certified escort is required for loads exceeding 110 feet and up to 150 feet long. Front- and rear-certified escorts are required on loads exceeding 150 feet and up to 180 feet long.

• On any non-divided roadways: One rear-certified escort is required for loads exceeding 110 feet and up to 125 feet long. Front- and rear-certified escorts are required on loads exceeding 125 feet and up to 150 feet long.

For additional information go to: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/cvo/oversize/index.html

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.