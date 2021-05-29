BeMobile Verizon collecting crayons for children’s hospitals

BeMobile Verizon is collecting used and broken crayons for The Crayon Initiative, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the environment and enriching the lives of hospitalized children through art and imagination.

Donated crayons will be sorted by color, melted down and remanufactured in a triangle-shaped mold. The recycled crayons are then distributed to art programs at children’s hospitals, brightening the lives of young patients during their stay, according to a press release.

BeMobile and The Crayon Initiative have a shared mission of impacting the community.

“We are proud to have found an equally community-focused partner like The Crayon Initiative to impact kids and give back to the wonderful communities that we operate in,” said Jason Prinsen, BeMobile sales and marketing director. “ We look forward to being able to donate over 2,500 pounds of crayons to area hospitals!”

More than a half-million pounds of crayons are discarded annually throughout the U.S., which equates to roughly 60 million crayons. The Crayon Initiative reduces environmental waste by recycling crayons rather than discarding them. BeMobile Verizon will be collecting crayons at all locations through June 30th.