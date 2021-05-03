BID BLAZING STAR
PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
City of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, Minnesota
BLAZING STAR APARTMENT BUILDING RESPONSE ACTION
PLAN IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT
City Project Number: 2065
The City of Albert Lea will accept sealed bids for public opening at the office of the City Clerk, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, until 3:00 PM, May 25, 2021, for furnishing all labor, material, and equipment to install the following estimated quantities:
1 Lump Sum SWPPP Implementation Management
1 Lump Sum Site Removals
32,250 Tons Excavate/Load/Haul/Dispose of Contaminated Soils
31,000 CY Import/Place/Compact Clean Fill for MPCA Required Clean Buffer
2,000 CY Line Stormwater Pond
30 Days Contaminated Groundwater Management
500 CY Import and Placement of Topsoil
1 Lump Sum Placement of Drain Tile in Parking Lots
1 Lump Sum Placement of Geotextile Beneath Pavements
1 Lump Sum Site Stabilization
BIDS CLOSE 3:00 PM, May 25, 2021
Plans, specifications, and proposals are available for electronic download at QuestCDN.com, Quest Project No. 7797963, for a $20.00 nonrefundable fee. A hardcopy of the plans, specifications, and proposals may be obtained at the office of the City Engineer, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007 for a $35.00 nonrefundable fee. Only listed plan holders will be allowed to bid. Upon award of Contract, successful bidder will receive available AutoCAD files if requested.
A certified check or bidders bond made payable to the City of Albert Lea in an amount equal to 5% of the total amount bid must accompany each proposal, such amount to be forfeited to the City in the event the bidder fails to enter into a Contract if awarded the bid.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interests of the City.
Patrick Ian Rigg
City Manager
DATED: May 1, 2021
Albert Lea Tribune: May 1, 2021
