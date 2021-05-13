Break-ins and other reports
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday of a garage that was broken into at 17098 830th Ave., Glenville. A log saw was taken.
A door was reported kicked in at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday at 625 W. Main St.
Vehicle reported stolen
A red 2014 F350 was reported stolen at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday at 170 River Rd. SE in Glenville.
Leaf blower stolen
Deputies received a report at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday of a leaf blower that was stolen from an attached garage at 77225 170th St., Albert Lea.
Hit-and-run reported
Police received a report at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that was reportedly hit overnight at 800 S. Fourth Ave.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Seth Galen Kilian-Bock, 25, was arrested on a local warrant at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at 807 E. Ninth St.
Police arrested James Robert Hayes-Vierkant, 27, on a warrant at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday at 802 E. 18th St.
Credit card taken
A credit card was reported stolen at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday at 404 Fountain St. The card was reportedly later used at Walmart.
