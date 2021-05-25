Chip sealing to begin across Albert Lea

The city of Albert Lea Street Department announced that the annual chip sealing program will begin on Tuesday. The process is expected to take six weeks, according to a press release.

This process begins by widening the cracks and applying sealant to prevent water from getting under the roadway. Next, an application of tack is laid on the surface and a thin layer of rock chips is placed to create a new surface. This work is done to preserve and lengthen the life of the pavement.

The following are the streets where chip sealing will take place:

• College Street: Adams Avenue to Washington Avenue

• Court Street: Adams Avenue to Washington Avenue

• Mill Street: Euclid Avenue to Washington Avenue

• Jefferson Avenue: Madison Avenue to Front Street

• Washington Avenue – UPRR (dead end) to Front Street

• Oline Drive: SE Broadway Avenue to the west end

• Clark Street: St. Mary Avenue to West Avenue

• Vine Avenue: Abbott Street to Fountain Street

• Wastewater Treatment Plant

• Edgewater park area

• City Arena parking lot

• Washington and Main Street parking lot

The roadways will not be closed during this process. The city of Albert Lea asks that people drive with care and use extra caution on these streets when the sealing operations are occurring. There may be minor delays and disruptions in parking.

If there are any questions or concerns, contact City Engineer and Director of Public Works Steven Jahnke at 507-377-4325. For more information on the sealing process, visit http://www.cityofalbertlea.org.