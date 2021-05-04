COVID-19 update: Active cases dropping in Freeborn County

Active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County dropped below 60 on Tuesday, as only three new lab-confirmed cases were reported.

The county has had 3,389 cumulative cases since the pandemic began, of which 55 are now considered active, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases reported Tuesday included two people in their 20s and one person in their 40s.

Statewide, 998 new cases were reported and 575 people remain hospitalized, including 149 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Eleven new deaths were reported statewide from seven counties, including people ranging in age from late 40s to late 80s. The state has now had 7,174 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Department of Health reports more than 2.5 million people ages 16 and older have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in the state, and nearly 2 million have the completed series.

In Freeborn County, 12,603 people have received at least one vaccine dose, and 10,459 have the completed series.

