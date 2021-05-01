May 1, 2021

  • 81°

Critical fire weather conditions today

By Staff Reports

Published 7:31 am Saturday, May 1, 2021

Warm temperatures combined with low relative humidity will create critical fire weather conditions Saturday afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s, and winds are expected to gust up to 30 mph.

The weather agency states any fire that develops has the potential to spread quickly. People should check restrictions and fire danger before burning, and report any wildfires to local authorities.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials