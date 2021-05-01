Critical fire weather conditions today
Warm temperatures combined with low relative humidity will create critical fire weather conditions Saturday afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s, and winds are expected to gust up to 30 mph.
The weather agency states any fire that develops has the potential to spread quickly. People should check restrictions and fire danger before burning, and report any wildfires to local authorities.
You Might Like
Area residents dig out from snowstorm
Area residents began to dig out from the snowstorm Monday evening that dropped 8 inches of snow on Albert Lea.... read more