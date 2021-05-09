Albert Lea- Diane L. Stangler, 68, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Family will hold a private graveside at Madison Township Cemetery, Forest City, IA, at a later date.

Diane was born April 8, 1953 the daughter of Gus and Pearl (Johnson) Book of Lake Mills, IA. She was a graduate of Lake Mills High School and furthered her education at Hamilton Business School. Diane worked a majority of her life as a waitress, most prominent restaurants being LD’s. In later years, she retired to help care for her brother, Terry until his passing in 2020.

In Diane’s free time she enjoyed camping, playing cards and chatting with friends and family over coffee. Being a people person she found great joy in meeting and speaking with anyone who crossed her path. She also loved music, dancing, collecting Betty Boop merchandise and Elvis Presley items. On the television Diane was an avid watcher of wrestling and country western shows. Diane loved her family unconditionally, especially her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish memories of Diane are her son, Travis (Lisa) Koenig; grandchildren, Brittany (Dustin) Raes, and Courtney Koenig; great granddaughter, Aurora Raes; siblings, Dave (Vicky) Book, Judy Moan, Alice (Dave) Adams; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Terry Book; and nephews, Rick and Steve Cobb.

Family asks that if you have any fond memories with Diane that you share them in the memorial cards that you send. Sympathy cards may be directed to the family at 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA, 50401.

