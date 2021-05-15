Engagement: Greibrok and Thomas
Ashley Thomas and Michael Greibrok, both of Grove City, Ohio, announce their engagement.
Thomas is the daughter of Jack and Deborah Thomas of Mentor, Ohio.
She is a 2006 graduate of Mentor High School and a 2010 graduate of Denison University with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. She graduated with a pharmacy degree in 2014 from Ohio State University’s College of Pharmacy.
She works as a clinical pharmacist.
Greibrok is the son of Dwight and Patricia Greibrok of Glenville.
He is a 2006 graduate of Glenville-Emmons High School and a 2010 graduate of Bethany Lutheran College with a history degree. He graduated in 2013 with a Juris Doctor degree from the University of St. Thomas School of Law.
He works as a special assistant to the attorney general.
A May 30, 2021, wedding is planned in Grove City.
