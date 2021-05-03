PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT:

1. Default has occurred in the conditions of the mortgage dated August 31, 2018, executed by Jason A. Roe, a single person, as Mortgagor(s), to Citizens Community Federal N.A., a federally chartered savings bank, as Mortgagee(s), and filed for record October 5, 2018, in the Office of the County Recorders, Freeborn County, Minnesota as document number A-534576.

2. The Mortgage has been assigned as follows: none.

3. The maximum principal amount secured by the Mortgage was: $29,900.00.

4. No action or proceeding at law is now pending to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof.

5. The holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.

6. At the date of this notice, the amount due on the Mortgage, and taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the Mortgage is: $30,589.57.

7. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the land located in Freeborn County, Minnesota and described as follows: The South 1 rod of Lot 14; the North 2 rods of Lots 12 and 13; and 2 square rods off of the Northeast corner of Lot 11, all in Block 2 of Lake Addition to the City of Albert Lea, Freeborn County, Minnesota. Subject to an easement for common driveway over the strip of land described as: The South 8 feet to the East 92.5 feet of the above described tract, and together with an easement for a common driveway over the strip of land described as follows: The North 5 feet of the East 92.5 feet of the following described premises: Commencing 2 rods South of the Northeast corner of Lot 13; Block 2, Lake Addition to the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota; thence West across said Lot 13 and 12, a distance of 115 feet; thence South a distance of 3 rods; thence East across said Lots 12 and 13, a distance of 115 feet; thence North 3 rods to the place of beginning will be sold by the sheriff of Freeborn County, Minnesota at public auction on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 10:00 o’clock a.m., at the Sheriff’s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

8. The time allowed by law for redemption by the Mortgagor, the Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is 6 months after the date of sale.

9. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

10. Unless the mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the mortgagor and/or its assigns must vacate the property

by 11:59 p.m. on December 24, 2021, or the next business day if the forgoing date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

11. In order to comply with Minn. Stat. Section 580.025, the undersigned hereby states that the following information is correct to the best of its knowledge:

(a) The street address and tax identification number of the mortgaged property:

1020 Saint John Avenue

Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007

Tax Identification Number:

34-036-0180

(b) Transaction agent and transaction agent’s mortgage

identification number: n/a

(c) Residential mortgage servicer, broker and/or originator:

Margaret Tozier, NMLSR ID: 402052

(d) Lender: Citizens Community Federal N.A., NMLSR ID:

458669

12. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Dated: April 21, 2021

Citizens Community Federal, N.A., a federally chartered savings bank, Mortgagee

By:_/s/ David A. Lutz

David A. Lutz

Attorney for Mortgagee

120 South 6th Street,

Suite 1550

Minneapolis, MN 55402

612-424-2110

Albert Lea Tribune: May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and June 5, 2021

FC/ROE