Highway 65 ramp to southbound Interstate 35 closed starting Thursday

The U.S. Highway 65 ramp to southbound Interstate 35 will be closed and detoured starting at 8 a.m. Thursday for up to two days as crews clean up a hazardous spill adjacent to the highway on-ramp, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists traveling on Highway 65 will follow signs for a detour using I-35 northbound to the Freeborn County Road 46 interchange and then will be routed to I-35 southbound. If work is completed sooner than two days, the road will open when the work is completed.

Safety

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to: