Letter: Column was scary

Mr. Farris’ latest column would be funny if it weren’t so scary.

He is asking you to join a party that is run by a twice impeached traitor who egged on an insurrection and then later called election officials in a number of states to cheat and “find” votes for him.

Anyone who speaks up in this party and offers their own thoughts as Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney have done are torn down.

This is the party of Josh Hawley, who saluted the rioters, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s views are very bizzare. If you watch this video and then hear how Mr. Trump described it as “ a group of people who wanted to give hugs” you can see how out of touch/liar he is. Trump waited hours and hours until he finally made a video and said “ Go home, we love you”

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/trumps-second-impeachment-opens-with-haunting-video-of-jan-6-riots/ar-BB1dxwmi

He is still spreading the “Big Lie” — not an ounce of proof.

This is the party that is making voting more restrictive for no reason at all.

This is the party that has thousands of Qanon members, Matt Gaetz and Ted Cruz.

This is a guy considered so dangerous he is still banned from social media.

This is the party of spineless leaders who even after Trump calls them names, even their spouses names, and belittles them, even after the insurrection they still come licking his boots like little lap dogs.

All of this and Mr. Farris has the audacity with a straight face to ask you to join this party run by a treasonist criminal.

Like I said it would be funny if not so scary.

Alan Helgerson

Albert Lea