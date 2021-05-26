Letter: County DFL passes resolution

The Freeborn County DFL had its first in-person meeting in over a year. It was wonderful to see everyone again. After tending to the business that we needed to tend to (parade unit, fair booth, etc), we talked about issues that we care about.

We discussed the increasing violence in the Middle East between Israel and Palestinians. The result is the following resolution:

Resolve:

We ask the United States government to halt all military sales of arms to Israel until the government of Israel conforms to United Nations guidelines and respects the human rights of the Palestinian people.

Mary Hinnenkamp

member

Freeborn County DFL