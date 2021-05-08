Letter: Ensure this never happens again

Why has the governor waited so long to open everything? I want Mayor Rasmussen to tell City Attorney Kelly Martinez, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Gov. Tim Walz to withdraw all nine misdemeanor criminal charges against Lisa Hanson and the state civil counts against her.

I don’t want my tax dollars being spent on ruining the life of a downtown business owner.

Is that to teach Lisa Hanson a lesson about who has the power in the city of Albert Lea? Lisa Hanson was initially supported by 200 protesters against the shut-down of businesses. Everyone was peaceful; there was no rioting, looting or burning of the city of Albert Lea. To those marching, it was optional regarding the wearing of masks or entering her business. During this time, no one came down with COVID-19.

The Constitution begins with the words, “We the people.” Liberals despise the Constitution because its purpose is to restrain the reach of government to preserve the liberty of the people. Liberals are more dependent on big government — then capitalism needs to be eroded, if not eliminated. The Democratic Party is dedicated to this end. If capitalism is lost, liberty will not be far behind.

To attorney Kelly Martinez and the city of Albert Lea: Shame on us! You ruined her business, which makes another empty building. Is this to spite various policies pursued by these states? On mask mandates, for example: Minnesota has had one in place since July 25, 2020; Wisconsin since Aug. 1; North Dakota since Nov. 14; Iowa since Nov. 17; and South Dakota remained open. On shutdowns, the New York Times noted that businesses were mostly open with Minnesota, the exception being “mostly closed.” The COVID-19 pattern was the same. Was Walz’s second shutdown such a potent weapon that it reduced COVID-19? Or, was it because Walz merely wanted to extend his powers?

A wise and frugal government, which shall retrain men from injuring one another, shall leave them. Otherwise, free to regulate their own pursuits of industry and improvements, and shall not take from the mouth of labor the bread it has earned — words of Thomas Jefferson.

Make Sen. Paul Gazelka listen. Demand he stops making budget deals with Democrats until Walz’ emergency powers are terminated, and ensure this never happens again for Lisa and the rest of Minnesota. Sign the petition at Action4Liberty.com. Call him at 651-296-4875.

It was so wonderful to get out of jail and go to Iowa, joining a group of 140 people and no masks, and enjoy the smiles and go out to eat in Iowa. We, the people of the United States, have the right to choose whether or not to wear a mask. We need the churches open for freedom of speech and freedom of worship. Where is our Constitution and liberty? Pray for our nation.

Carroll Hanson

Albert Lea