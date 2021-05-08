Letter: Libertarian group forming in A.L.

The newly established, Albert Lea Area Libertarians, has formed to address the local issues facing our homes, lives and community. We seek to uphold the non-aggression principle, which states “that any use of force against a person or property except in defense is inherently wrong.” Thus, we loudly declare our current government to be an inherently illegitimate institution of organized aggression, of organized and regularized crime against the persons and properties of its subjects and a profoundly antisocial institution which lives parasitically off the productive activities of private citizens. We as Libertarians seek to not only be a third option, but a correct one.

We would like to invite you to join us on our quest to achieve freedom in our lifetime!

The Albert Lea Area Libertarians meets the first Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Pizza Ranch conference rooms. All are welcome.

To find more details about the Libertarian Affiliate, refer to our page on Facebook.

Jacob Petersen

Albert Lea