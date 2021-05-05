NAMI Minnesota offering free mental health classes to public

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) has set up a variety of free online mental health classes for February and March. They include classes such as “Hope for Recovery,” “Transitions,” “Ending the Silence,” “Understanding Early Episode Psychosis for Families,” “In Our Own Voice,” “Family to Family,” “Positive Psychology,” “Creating Caring Communities,” a suicide prevention class called “QPR – Question, Persuade and Refer,” a special QPR class for agricultural communities and many more.

The classes are designed for family members and caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers and also the general public. Find a complete listing of these classes and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Classes” or go straight to https://namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled/.